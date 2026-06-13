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Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Niger introduces new punishments for homosexuality

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The military authorities controlling the African nation of Niger have introduced new punishments targeting people accused of engaging in same-sex relationships.

Under the new law, anyone who “commits or attempts to commit an immodest or unnatural act or practices lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual (LGBTQIA+) acts” can face between five and ten years in prison, along with monetary fines.

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The revised penal code also includes provisions for people who participate in or support marriages between individuals of the same sex. This includes those who officiate ceremonies, act as witnesses, give consent, or organise such events.

According to the legislation, “This same penalty is applicable to persons who officiated the marriage, to the witnesses of the alleged spouses, as well as to persons who have given their consent for the celebration of the marriage and to the organisers.”

Homosexuality was not previously illegal in Niger, although members of LGBTQIA+ communities have long faced discrimination and social stigma. The legal change is reported to increase the number of countries criminalising same-sex relationships to 54, with the majority located in Africa.

Across the continent, around 30 countries have laws against homosexuality. Niger’s move follows recent developments in Senegal, where authorities have also taken steps to criminalise same-sex relationships. In Somalia, Uganda and Mauritania, the offence can carry the death penalty.

Niger has been under military control since a coup in 2023. The new alws regarding homosexuality came into effect on Thursday.

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