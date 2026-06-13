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Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Rainbow Reads will celebrate their first birthday with author Em Readman

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Rainbow Reads from Our Place Perth will mark its first birthday this week with a special workshop led by author Em Readman.

The session for 13 – 18 year-olds will take place on Thursday 18 June from 4:30pm – 6:00pm at Midland Library and will focus on making zines.

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Em (they/them) is a queer writer living on Whadjuk Noongar Boodja. They have written for Fremantle Press, Overland, Swim Meet Lit Mag and others, and their yet-to-be-published novel has been recognised in short and long lists for Varuna Writers’ House and the Richell Prize.

Em Readman.

This creative guide zine workshop will focus on chronicling curiosity, inspiration and creative threads participants would like to explore. Each attendee will create a zine that can be used as a prompt to revisit ideas and inspire future creative work. All materials will be provided.

Our Place is a social drop-in program for LGBTIQA+ young people aged 12 to 25.

A Safe Space collaboration between the City of Swan, Youth Focus and headspace Midland, it is a place where young people can feel safe to hang out, relax, have fun and connect with others from the LGBTIQA+ community.

Register to attend.

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Contemporary dance set to shine with Co3 ‘IN.RESIDENCE: GATHERING.2’

Graeme Watson -
Co3 returns with GATHERING.2, an immersive dance experience blending performance, music and visual art across three dynamic weekends in Perth.
Read more

Head to Pride Networking Drinks this week

OUTinPerth -
Pride Networking Winter Edition is this coming Wednesday 17 June from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at the Royal Hotel.
Read more

Jessica Mauboy to host ‘That Blackfella Show’ this NAIDOC Week

OUTinPerth -
That Blackfella Show is back with another night of First Nations variety entertainment.
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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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