Rainbow Reads will celebrate their first birthday with author Em Readman

Rainbow Reads from Our Place Perth will mark its first birthday this week with a special workshop led by author Em Readman.

The session for 13 – 18 year-olds will take place on Thursday 18 June from 4:30pm – 6:00pm at Midland Library and will focus on making zines.

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Em (they/them) is a queer writer living on Whadjuk Noongar Boodja. They have written for Fremantle Press, Overland, Swim Meet Lit Mag and others, and their yet-to-be-published novel has been recognised in short and long lists for Varuna Writers’ House and the Richell Prize.

Em Readman.

This creative guide zine workshop will focus on chronicling curiosity, inspiration and creative threads participants would like to explore. Each attendee will create a zine that can be used as a prompt to revisit ideas and inspire future creative work. All materials will be provided.

Our Place is a social drop-in program for LGBTIQA+ young people aged 12 to 25.

A Safe Space collaboration between the City of Swan, Youth Focus and headspace Midland, it is a place where young people can feel safe to hang out, relax, have fun and connect with others from the LGBTIQA+ community.

Register to attend.