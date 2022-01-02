The Western Australian Jazz Project sets their sights on the world

Perth’s arts and culture scene is set be transformed, with globally renowned musicians banding together to launch an exciting new initiative: the Western Australian Jazz Project (WAJP).

The project, which officially launches this summer, will be a flagship for jazz in WA and bring an all new musical experience to the heart of our CBD.

With the goal of enriching Perth’s arts and culture scene, WAJP will expand the jazz presence in our state, assist with creating vibrancy in the CBD and bring a new standard of excellence to jazz.

Funded by the Department of Local Government, Sport, and Cultural Industries (DLGSC) Culture and the Arts WA, WAJP is headed by board members Adrian Kelly, Grant Windsor, and Melissa Skinner – each boasting an impressive resume of global performances and experience working alongside musical greats such as Hugh Jackman and Michael Bublé.

The WAJP band is made up 17 esteemed jazz musicians, all of which hold accolades from around the world.

Managing Director of The WA Jazz Project, Adrian Kelly said his hope is to see the project become a benchmark for jazz in WA, transforming the industry and enriching our state’s cultural offering.

“Western Australia is renowned for producing outstanding musical talent, and we felt that a flagship for jazz in our state was well overdue,” he said.

“Having a jazz presence in Perth of the same calibre as WASO, WA Ballet, and WA Opera benefits the entire state, bringing exciting new experiences and diversification to the arts community.”

“Our aim is to see this project become a valuable contribution to Perth’s cultural landscape, holding its ground as a strong industry body for jazz in WA, with the intention of expanding nationally and

internationally in the future.”

The WA Jazz Project is an ensemble of trumpeters, trombonists, saxophonists and rhythmists and will be transforming Perth’s jazz scene through a series of concerts, activations, and education opportunities in Western Australia.

Learn more at wajazzproject.com. For tickets, please visit perthconcerthall.com.au or ticketmaster.com.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.