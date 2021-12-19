What’s the story behind the rainbow mural in North Perth?

Many people visiting North Perth in recent months have noticed an eye catching new mural that has been added to the outside of Rainbow Community House. Commissioned by Pride WA and the City of Vincent the mural covers the entire side of the building.

Artist Sioux Tempest recently spoke about the new work on RTRFM 92.1’s program Artbeat, and explained how the mural was a homage to artist Andy Warhol, but also had a local connection.

“I’ve always been a fan of Andy’s work and loved Pop Art.” Tempest told host Bec Bowman . “I love his repetition of imagery, his bright colours, and just his diverse artist practice, because he worked across so many different things like film, and video, and installation, he was incredible.”

While Warhol became famous for his screen print portraits, Tempest also sought some inspiration from his line drawings from the 1950’s.

“I was asked to create a mural that celebrates the community in North Perth, in particular using that colour palette, I didn’t want to do anything incredibly obvious – like painting a rainbow – as a designer I was really interested in breaking up the design into different forms and shapes, and just paring back people’s portraits into more what like Andy did, simple black shapes over the top of the colours.”

The work features the six colours of the Pride flag, and abstract portraits of people from the local community. Sadly not long after the work was unveiled it was graffitied.

The mural is on the building which is the home of Rainbow Community House, the space is also the offices of Pride WA.

Rainbow Community House is a not-for-profit organisation that aims o prevent suicide among LGBTQIA+ youths aged between 12 to 25. They provide a safe space where LGBTQIA+ youths can identify, explore, and develop skills, abilities, and knowledge to navigate struggles they may be facing in their lives and relationships.

The organisation offers face to face counselling services, legal assistance for young LGBTIQA+ people, and mentoring.

Graeme Watson

Note: Leigh Andrew Hill, the co-editor of OUTinPerth is an employee at Rainbow Community House.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: 9364 6909 / waamh.org.au / [email protected]

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au