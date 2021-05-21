Who made it through Eurovision’s second semi-final?

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Eurovision’s second semi-final took place overnight with 10 more countries progressing to the Grand Final which will air early on Sunday morning in Australia.

Serbia’s girl group Hurricane will be in the final after they delivered an enthusiastic performance of their tune Loco Loco. Also through to the big night is Stefania from Greece who impressed audiences with her ‘green screen’ performance which made her backing dancers appear invisible, aside from their clothes.

Czech Republic’s Benny Cristo has one of the catchiest songs in the competition with Omaga but his performance on the night was lackluster and he failed to make it to the final. Estonia’s Uku Suviste, Australia’s Vincent Bueno, Georgia’s Tornike Kipiani and Latvia’s Samanta Tina all had to head back to their hotels and pack their bags.

Also failing to make the grade were to two most 80s styled songs. Denmark may have won the competition just a few years ago, but this years entrant Fyr and Flamme didn’t find support, neither did Poland’s sunglasses clad Rafal.

Bulgaria is celebrating with singer Victoria’s Growing Up is Getting Old impressing audiences and judges, and Greece will be in the final too thanks to Stefina, and her ultra-fit backing dancers.

Moldova’s Natalia Gordienko made the grade, despite not featuring the dancing ice-cream cone from her video. Iceland also had success despite the band being quarantined due a Covid-19 infection – a video of their rehearsal performance was played.

Anxhela Peisteri progressed with her song Karma, and Switzerland’s Gjon’s Tears will be singing Tout l’Univers one more time.

San Marino’s Senhit was joined on stage by US rapper Flo Rida. Whether he’d take part or not has been the subject of speculation in the lead up to the competition. While he didn’t appear at any of the rehearsals during the week he made it on the night.

Finland’s nu-metal band Blind Channel stood out from the crowd with their song Blindside, and Portugal’s The Black Mamba was a surprise inclusion with their tune Love Is On My Side.

Twenty six acts will face off in the Grand Final on Sunday morning with Malta’s Destiny tipped to be the winner of the competition. Italy, France, Switzerland and the Ukraine have also been highly praised for their performances and songs.

Watch Eurovision on SBS.

LIVE early morning broadcasts

Grand Final – Sunday 23 May, 3am (AWST)

Primetime evening broadcasts

Semi Final 1 – Friday 21 May, 8.30pm

Semi Final 2 – Saturday 22 May, 8.30pm

Grand Final – Sunday 23 May, 7.30pm

OIP Staff, images Tomas Anders

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.