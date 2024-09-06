Will Ferrell and friend Harper Steele head off on a road trip

Comedian Will Ferrell first became friends with writer Harper Steele when they both began working on the legendary US TV show Saturday Night Live.

Ferrell’s career saw him become a successful movie star, and Steele became the head writer of the show that is an American institution.

Two years ago, Ferrell was filming a movie when he received a most surprising email: His dear friend of nearly 30 years was coming out to him as a trans woman.

So, they decided to head out on a road trip across America so Ferrell could get to know the real person his friend is, and a camera crew was there to document their journey.

In what is described as an intimate, honest, and heartfelt documentary, Will and Harper hit the open road together to process this new stage of their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country that she loves – this time, as herself.

Over 16 days, the two drive from New York to LA, visiting stops that are meaningful to them, to their friendship, and to America. Through laughter, tears, and many cans of Pringles, they push past their comfort zones as they re-examine their relationships to these spaces, and to each other, in this new light.

The film made its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January and got positive reviews from critics.

Check out the trailer for the documentary that’s coming to Netflix.

Watch Will & Harper on September 27 on Netflix.