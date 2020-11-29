Worth a read: Check out these stories from around the web

The OUTinPerth team spend all day surfing the web looking for the latest news and stories to share. Here’s three recent stories from other outlets that are definitely worth a read.

Jess has just turned 23, but in her eyes, she’s celebrating her first birthday

WA Today highlight the growing demand on the Gender Clinic at Perth Children’s hospital and share the story of Perth woman Jess Grayson who this week celebrated her first birthday since transitioning gender.

Read the story.

Don’t underestimate the blind marketer. Karan’s not letting his eyes stop his career vision

In a moving piece written for the ABC Karan Nagrani says in some ways “coming out” as having a disability was harder than coming out as gay. Read his story of life with retinitis pigmentosa.

Read the story.

The brutal institutions ‘transforming’ China’s LGBT, nonconformist youth

Played out on social media, a dispute between a 17-year-old transgender woman and her parents has shone a spotlight on the country’s ‘schools’ that exist to ‘regulate’ the behaviour of teenagers.

Read the story.

OIP Staff

