Worth a read: Check out these stories from around the web

The OUTinPerth team spend all day surfing the web looking for the latest news and stories to share. Here’s three recent stories from other outlets that are definitely worth a read.
WA Today highlight the growing demand on the Gender Clinic at Perth Children’s hospital and share the story of Perth woman Jess Grayson who this week celebrated her first birthday since transitioning gender.
In a moving piece written for the ABC Karan Nagrani says in some ways “coming out” as having a disability was harder than coming out as gay. Read his story of life with retinitis pigmentosa.
Played out on social media, a dispute between a 17-year-old transgender woman and her parents has shone a spotlight on the country’s ‘schools’ that exist to ‘regulate’ the behaviour of teenagers.
OIP Staff
