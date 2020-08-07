‘xhe’ is a new show from PICA that embraces digital performance

The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped lots of artists from working and galleries and performances spaces have been closed for months, but at the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts they’ve embraced the opportunities that digital collaboration offers, and their latest performance is fully online.

Here’s the write up for xhe, explaining what it’s all about and inspired by…

How do we share a touch despite its impossibility now?

xhe (online) marks an international and remotely produced collaboration between PICA (Perth, Australia) and Dance Nucleus (Singapore) with support from Something Great – Performing Arts Collective (Berlin, Germany). Presented within PICA’s repurposed 2020 programming in light of COVID-19, a hybrid of physical and digital encounters, xhe (online) is an interactive digital performance made for our times.

xhe is not a he, not a she, not an it. Pronounced ‘zhee’ or like ‘j’y’ in French, xhe is the pronoun for the possible, the queer or the multiple, a figure that moves between a Square and an Octopus.

Tune in to ZOOM with your friends and family for this playful durational performance, a colourful choreographic bricolage of different forms blending installation art, dance, music, and film.

The show is on Saturday 15th August from 5pm – 10pm and you can choose what you’d like to pay when booking for the performance.

Take a look at the trailer.

