Yellowjackets will return in February with exciting new guest stars

Paramount+ have shared a teaser of the third season of the suspense filled Yellowjackets.

The new season will premiere on Friday, 14 February 2025, two-time Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star and join the all-star cast, along with Joel McHale (Community).

The teaser debuted at Paramount+’s panel at CCXP in São Paolo, Brazil, that featured cast members Sophie Nélisse (Shauna), Sophie Thatcher (Natalie), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Taissa), Courtney Eaton (Lottie) and Kevin Alves (Travis).

Photograph by Casey Schwerman (supplied).

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girl’s soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Just remember, everything will be okay.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under,), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role.

If you have not seen the first two seasons – catch up on Paramount+.