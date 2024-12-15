Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Yellowjackets will return in February with exciting new guest stars

Culture

Paramount+ have shared a teaser of the third season of the suspense filled Yellowjackets.

The new season will premiere on Friday, 14 February 2025, two-time Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star and join the all-star cast, along with Joel McHale (Community).   

- Advertisement -

The teaser debuted at Paramount+’s panel at CCXP in São Paolo, Brazil, that featured cast members Sophie Nélisse (Shauna), Sophie Thatcher (Natalie), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Taissa), Courtney Eaton (Lottie) and Kevin Alves (Travis).

Photograph by Casey Schwerman (supplied).

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girl’s soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. 

Just remember, everything will be okay.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under,), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic),  Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role.

If you have not seen the first two seasons – catch up on Paramount+.

Latest

News

Historic Inclusion for LGBTQIA+ Carers in the National Carers Strategy

0
GRAI (GLBTI Rights in Ageing Inc) say the launch...
News

Dramatic rise in cases of HIV in Fiji

0
Doctors are urging the government to take vital action.
Culture

Who is in the running for the 2025 Golden Globes?

0
The Golden Globes are one of the first awards...
Culture

Nick Ward to provide the score for upcoming movie ‘Jimpa’

0
The upcoming film stars Oliva Colman, John Lithgow and Aud Mason-Hyde.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Historic Inclusion for LGBTQIA+ Carers in the National Carers Strategy

0
GRAI (GLBTI Rights in Ageing Inc) say the launch...
News

Dramatic rise in cases of HIV in Fiji

0
Doctors are urging the government to take vital action.
Culture

Who is in the running for the 2025 Golden Globes?

0
The Golden Globes are one of the first awards...
Culture

Nick Ward to provide the score for upcoming movie ‘Jimpa’

0
The upcoming film stars Oliva Colman, John Lithgow and Aud Mason-Hyde.
News

FIFA picks Saudi Arabia for World Cup after Australia drops out

0
Human rights groups have condemned the selection, highlighting the country executes LGBTIQA+ people.

Historic Inclusion for LGBTQIA+ Carers in the National Carers Strategy

OUTinPerth -
GRAI (GLBTI Rights in Ageing Inc) say the launch of the National Carers Strategy marks a significant milestone for LGBTQIA+ carers, whose vital contributions...
Read more

Dramatic rise in cases of HIV in Fiji

OUTinPerth -
Doctors are urging the government to take vital action.
Read more

Who is in the running for the 2025 Golden Globes?

OUTinPerth -
The Golden Globes are one of the first awards shows in a long list of Hollywood celebrations that take place at the start of...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture