“You don’t look gay”, Trump responds to gay supporter

Former US President Donald Trump has put his foot in his mouth once again, telling a gay supporter at a recent rally that he didn’t look gay.

Supporters of the former US President was appearing at a fundraiser supporting Republican congressional candidate and former Trump administration Housing and Urban Development department official John Gibbs.

When someone shouted “Gays for Trump!” at the crowded event, Trump found the man in the audience and responded, “You don’t look gay.” before going on to say the LGBTIQA+ community were aomng his biggest supporters.

“We did great with the gay population,” the former US President claimed.

Trump told a “Gays for Trump” supporter, “You don’t look gay” during a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser event for Michigan Republican John Gibbs. The crowd laughed. pic.twitter.com/JedrScyISz — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 31, 2022

Despite his claim studies have shown that more LGBT+ people voted in the 2020 President election than any previous election in recent decades, and 73 per cent of them voted for Joe Biden.

The fundraising event was held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, a state that has recently signed into a law a bill that prohibits early childhood teachers from mentioning gay or transgender people in schools.

Peter Boykin, the founder of the Gays for Trump organisation, told Newsweek those who associate with his group “probably wouldn’t ‘look gay’ because it’s a stereotype that fits more with the typical ‘look’ of leftist LGBT. Not saying some of us might look fabulous and ‘gay.'”

During his time if office Trump had several LGBTIQA+ people in prominent roles, but also back policy changes that stopped transgender people from serving in the military.

OIP Staff

