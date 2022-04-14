You’re all winners, baby! Drag Race All Stars 7 cast revealed

As Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race heads into a five-way finale, some competition heavyweights have been revealed for the franchise’s next entry.

Paramount+ and World of Wonder have revealed the cast of All Stars 7, and it’s a drag battle royale between eight international icons who snatched the crown in previous seasons.

Past winners Raja (Season 3), Jinkx Monsoon (Season 5), Yvie Oddly (Season 11), Jaida Essence Hall (Season 12), Monet X Change (All Stars 4), Trinity The Tuck (All Stars 4), Shea Coulee (All Stars 5) and The Vivienne (UK 1) will be returning to the competition for the ultimate showdown.

Though Bebe Zahara Benet famously returned for another chance at a crown in All Stars 3, this is the first time a cast full of winners will be facing off for an ultimate title.

With a handful of international spinoffs, All Stars and the recently debuted UK vs The World, the season sets the stage for the return of even more winners in future seasons.

Other favourites such as Bob The Drag Queen, Bianca Del Rio, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Kylie Sonique Love, Sasha Velour, Aquaria and Violet Chachki, as well as international winners Kita Mean, Angele Anang, Lawrence Chaney, Envy Peru, Priyanka and more are notably absent from the competition. Could we be seeing more winners walk back into the work room in the future?

All Stars 7 is heading to Stan on May 20.

