Youth Affairs Council receives new funding to support LGBTIQA+ youth

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Youth Minister Dave Kelly has announced that the Youth Affairs Council of WA (YACWA) will receive funding of $275,000 to deliver a new grants program for the provision of support and inclusion services for LGBTQIA+ young people.

Youth service providers and specialist LGBTQAI+ services will be able to apply for grants between $2,000 and $25,000 towards the provision of support and inclusion services for LGBTQIA+ young people, including resources and training for the youth sector.

The grants will help facilitate programs and initiatives that improve the health and wellbeing of LGBTQAI+ young people through greater representation, engagement and participation with decision-making.

Grants will be delivered in consultation with the sector to determine the needs and priorities of LGBTQAI+ young people as part of the grants process.

Applications for the grants program are expected to open in mid-September 2022.

Kelly said the grants were needed as young LGBTQAI+ people still experience significant discrimination and prejudice.

“LGBTQAI+ young people continue to experience prejudice and discrimination in their lives, and are at greater risk of mental health issues, including self-harm and suicide.” the minister said.

“The new grants program will focus on the wellbeing of LGBTQAI+ young people and support organisations to assist them in building the knowledge, confidence and skills they need to be actively involved in community life and respond to issues impacting their lives.”

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.