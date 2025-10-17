YouTube stars Dan and Phil reveal their relationship status

After years of speculation YouTube stars Dan and Phil have revealed to fans that they have actually been in a relationship since 2009.

Followers have often speculated that the duo, who have millions of online followers, were more than best buddies and this week they brought an end to the mystery surrounding the true nature of their relationship, confirming they are indeed a couple.

“We fell into it hard and fast in 2009, and here we are almost 16 years later,” Dan Howell said in a video posted online.

“And no, it’s not always perfect. Don’t get into your head that we are the ideal of human partnerships,” Phil Lester added.

“We have had ups and downs. Like anybody, if you are a mess, we are a mess,” Dan continued sharing details of their relationship journey.

Alongside their YouTube channel with over 3 millions followers, Dan and Phil have also published books and toured the world with their live shows. The duo last visited Perth in December 2024.

The couple said there would be no change to the type of content they post now that everyone knows they’re together, but they are launching a new podcast project.