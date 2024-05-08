Yungblud covers The Cranberries ‘Linger’

British musician Yungblud has covered a classic tune by The Cranberries.

Yungblud performed Linger during an appearance on ITV Studio Sessions in the UK. With a strings section in tow, he delivers a stunning version of the Irish band’s breakout hit from 1993.

Yungblood is not the only artist sharing a love for the lush tune. Australian band Royel Otis also recently covered the song.

Making appearance on US radio outlet Sirius XM the Aussie duo created a jangly guitar version of Linger.

The Cranberries were fronted by the late Dolores O’Riordan and the song Linger featured on their debut album Everyone Else is Doing it, So Why Can’t We?

The band had got some attention with their debut single Dreams that came out in 1992, but when Linger was released it became an indie hit around the globe.

Their follow up record No Need to Argue would see them become international superstars with songs including Zombie and Ode to My Family.

The band would go on to release eight albums of material, while O’Riordan put out several solo albums too.

Their final album In the End arrived in 2019 a year after O’Riordan’s death at the age of 46. An inquest later found that the singer had died from accidental drowning in her hotel bathroom while intoxicated.

The Cranberries album covers often has a visual theme of the band sitting on a couch.

Who did the best version of Linger?