10 new houses serve it up in ‘Legendary’ season two trailer

Ballroom competition series Legendary is set to return for a second season, with ten new houses and $100,000 up for grabs.

A new trailer gives us a taste of what to expect from the reality series’ second season, with more houses, more special guest judges and more BIPOC, trans, gender diverse and queer excellence on the runway.

This time around, the houses of Balenciaga, Chanel, Garcon, Icon, Luxe, Milan, Mugler, Oricci, Prodigy and Tisci will be battling it out for the top prize.

Ballroom icon Leiomy Maldonado, Megan Thee Stallion, Law Roach and The Good Place star Jameela Jamil return as main judges, while Dashaun Wesley returns to MC duties.

The permanent judges will be joined by special guests Normani, Adam Lambert, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Demi Lovato and more.



Legendary Season 2 hits HBO Max on Thursday 6th May.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.