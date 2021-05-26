13 queens are ready for redemption in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6’

Stan today announced that RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 will premiere 25 June, same day as the US – only on Stan.

The brand new season will launch with the first two episodes back to back, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Thirteen fierce queens are ready for redemption this time around, and they’re returning to the runway in the biggest All Stars season ever.

Check out the full cast below.

A’Keria C. Davenport (Season 11)

Tied for third on Season 11 and quickly became an instant meme for a three second clip of her saying “Where is the body?”

Eureka! (Season 9 and 10)

After having to exit Season 9 early due to an injury, she tied for second on Season 10. She also appeared opposite Drag Race icons Bob the Drag Queen and Shangela in the reality series We’re Here.

Ginger Minj (Season 7, All Stars 2)

Tied for second on Season 7 and then came in eighth on Season 2 of All Stars. The comedy queen also appeared on RuPaul’s series AJ and the Queen, voiced one of the characters on animated series Super Drag, and costarred in comedy feature Dumplin’.

Jan (Season 12)

Came in eighth on Season 12. The musical theatre fan also competed on The Voice and America’s Got Talent, and her death stare after losing the musical challenge on Drag Race became an instant meme. Her girl group partner Rosé made it to the finale of Season 13 of Drag Race.

Jiggly Caliente (Season 4)

Came in eighth place in Season 4 and she’s also appeared on Broad City and in a recurring role on Pose. She came out as a trans woman in 2016.

Kylie Sonique Love (Season 2)

Came in ninth on Season 2 and also appeared on 2018 special RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular. She’s the first Drag Race contestant to come out as a trans woman during the show.

Pandora Boxx (Season 2, All Stars 1)

Came in fifth on Season 2 where she won Miss Congeniality and slayed with her impersonation of Carol Channing on the first-ever Snatch Game. She also came in last on Season 1 of All Stars, eliminated because her partner for the season, Mimi Imfurst, lost the lip sync.

Ra’Jah O’Hara (Season 11)

Came in ninth on Season 11 of Drag Race, and mostly made her mark by stirring up drama with other contestants. According to the series she is “back with a new attitude.”

Scarlet Envy (Season 11)

Came in tenth on Season 11 of Drag Race after starting as an early favourite, but ultimately struggled due to her lack of rhythm in any challenge requiring dancing and choreography.

Serena ChaCha (Season 5)

Although she only lasted for two episodes on Season 5, Serena made her mark in Drag Race herstory as the centre of an epic episode of the aftershow Untucked, inspiring the iconic gif of Detox screaming “I’ve had it! Officially!”

Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11)

Tied for third on Season 11 of Drag Race, with an irrepressible personality that dominated the season — and divided fans.

Trinity K. Bonet (Season 6)

Came in seventh on Season 6 of Drag Race. She memorably caused RuPaul to tear up when she triumphed in the stand-up comedy challenge.

Yara Sofia (Season 3, All Stars 1)

Came in fourth and also won Miss Congeniality. On Season 1 of All Stars, she was paired with fellow Puerto Rican queen Alexis Mateo (who appeared on Season 5 of All Stars), and they came in fourth.

Images: Paramount+

