40th anniversary: Bananarama share new version of ‘Cruel Summer’

To mark its fortieth anniversary Bananarama have shared a new version of one of their biggest hits, Cruel Summer.

The new 3Am Mix presents a much slicker version of the much-loved song. It’s produced by Ian Masterson who has been behind the groups most recent albums.

The band have released 12 albums of material over their long career and have scored a plethora of hits including Shy Boy, Robert De Niro’s Waiting, Venus, I Want You Back, Nathan Jones, I Heard a Rumour, Rough Justice, More Than Physical, Do Not Disturb, Love in the First Degree and Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.

Cruel Summer was originally released in 1983, and included on their second self-titled album that came out the following year.

A remix version was also released in 1989 which gave the track a New Jack Swing makeover, and Bananarama also re-recorded the song for their 2001 album Exotica, giving it a Latin pop tinge.

The song was originally written by the band and their producers Steve Jolley and Tony Swain. The production duo was also behind hits for Spandau Ballet, Alison Moyet and many others.

Back in 1983 the film got a lot of attention via its fun video which was filmed in New York, and because it was included on the soundtrack to the film The Karate Kid.

In the 1990’s Swedish band Ace of Bace released a cover of the tune, and more recently Jessie Ware used a sample from the track on her tune Mirage (Don’t Stop). Local artist Siera Wiski also delivered an outstanding version back in 2021.

Check out the new version.

