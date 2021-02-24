siera wiski covers ‘Cruel Summer’ alongside debut single ‘wishbone’

Local artist siera wiski is gearing up to launch her debut single wishbone this week at The Bird – the track comes back to back with her cover of Bananarama’s Cruel Summer.

With a background in piano, performance art and post-punk, siera has channeled her energy into a new sound that draws on the gospel of techno and europop.

siera caught up with Leigh Andrew Hill for OUTinPerth and RTRFM’s All Things Queer for a chat about the tracks, you can listen to their full conversation here.

siera wiski’s single launch is happening at The Bird this Thursday 25th February. For more information, head over to siera’s Instagram.

Image: Matthew Gedling

