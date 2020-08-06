80s sitcom ‘Who’s The Boss?’ is making a return

Who’s The Boss is the latest sitcom from the 80s to make a comeback to our TV screens.

Stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano have confirmed they’ll be returning after almost three decades, while Judith Light and Danny Pintauro are also reportedly supportive of the show coming back to television.

In the show Danza played widowed and retired baseball player Tony Micelli who takes a job as a live-in housekeeper to business woman Angela Robinson Bower, played by Judith Light. Tony is accompanied by his daughter Samantha played by Milano, while Angela’s son Jonathon was played by Danny Pintauro.

Sadly actress Katherine Helmond, who played vamp grandma Mona, won’t be returning as she passed away a few years ago.

The show ran from 1984 through to 1992, the show was also remade in many different countries around the world. During its original run the show attracted many famous guest stars including Leslie Nielson, Frank Sinatra and Betty White.

Since the show wrapped, Alyssa Milano has gone on to star in Melrose Place and Charmed, while Danza has had other TV sitcoms including Hudson Street and The Tony Danza Show, and he hosted his own talk show for over 300 episodes.

Judith Light has has continued success on stage and screen and has appeared in the Law and Order SVU, Dallas, Ugly Betty, Transparent, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and The Politician.

Danny Pintauro has been a prominent activist for LGBTIQ+ rights. The actor was ‘outed’ by The National Inquirer in 1993, since then he’s written for LGBTIQ+ publications and in 2015 shared his experiences of living with HIV.

