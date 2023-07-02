Classic musical ‘A Chorus Line’ is heading to the Theatre Royale

Michael Bennett’s seminal 1975 musical gets a makeover in an intimate reimagined production at Perth’s Theatre Royale.

A Chorus Line is one of Broadway’s most successful musicals. It held the record for the longest Broadway run, until 1992 when it was beaten by Cats.

The musical tells the story of seventeen dancers desperately auditioning for eight stage roles in a musical. This audition is the chance of a lifetime. It’s what they’ve worked for – with every drop of sweat, every hour of practice, every minute of every day of their lives. Their personal stories are told through captivating song, riveting drama and stunning choreography.

The musical has won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Score and Book, seven Drama Desk Awards and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award. It was last performed in Perth in 2012.

Iconic musical numbers include What I Did for Love, One, I Can Do That, At the Ballet and I Hope I Get It. This production is produced and directed by Drew Anthony Creative who recently staged a production of Strictly Ballroom.

The production will see G Madison IV play the role of Zach, the director looking to find the perfect eight performers for the show. Madison has an impressive resume having previously worked with everyone from Mariah Carey to Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Chaka Khan and Beyonce.

Morgan Cowling will take on the role his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who is auditioning for a role despite being far too talented for a job in the chorus line. Cowling has previously toured the USA in a production of The Phantom of the Opera and worked off Broadway.

Ethan Churchill will play Mike, Greg Jarema will be Greg – the character who shares his experiences of his family discovering he is gay, Emma Haines will take on the role of Maggie, Elethea Sartorelli will be Shiela while Jamie Rolton will play Don.

Allen Blackford, Rosemary Spelman, Lucy Goodrick, Sophie Psaila-Savona, Ciara Taylor, Jamie Papanicolaou, Gemma Hanh, Alysha Cheetham-Taylor, Lana Freeman, Zak Bresland, Ruby Voss and Will Basson round out the cast.

Director Drew Anthony will direct, he has an impressive resume as a performer, choreographer and director. Early in his career he performed with the Queensland Ballet and the Australian Youth Ballet before going on to work on a range of shows including Hot Shoe Shuffle, Cats, and Me and My Girl.

As a resident choreographer he’s worked on national tours of Singin’ in the Rain, 42nd Street, Hairspray, Jolson, and many more. He’s also worked with Rachel Beck, Olivia Newton-John, Carlotta and many other famous names.

Tickets to the show are on sale now.

OIP Staff

