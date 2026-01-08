A classic musical is being given a big gay twist

A new version of the classic musical The Fantasticks is in development, and this time round it is being reimagined as a gay love story.

The Fantasticks ran off-Broadway for a record 42 years with a staggering 17,162 performances, making it was of the longest running productions in theatrical history. It tells the story of two neighbouring fathers who trick their children into falling in love by pretending to feud.

Try to Remember is the most well-known song from the show, and over the decades its been recorded by a plethora of artists.

A new version of the musical being developed for Broadway will set the Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt downtown classic as a contemporary gay love story. The new production is being directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, who has recently had huge success with the musical version of Death Becomes Her.

Deadline has reported that the new version will transform the characters of Matt and Luisa into Matt and Lewis, and rather than fake feuding fathers, the strings will be pulled by their mothers.

The musical features music by Harvey Schmidt and lyrics and a book by Tom Jones, loosely based on the 1894 play Les Romanesques by Edmond Rostand. Jones contributed to this new take on the musical before his death in 2023 at the age of 95. Schmidt died in 2018.

A film version was completed in 1995 but sat on the shelf for five years, hitting home video in 2000. It was both a critical and commercial failure. Broadway star Joel Grey and New Kids on the Block singer Joey McIntyre appeared in the screen production.

Five musicals we’d like to see recreated as gay love stories

West Side Story

Gang member Tony falls in love with Mario the younger brother of the leader of a rival street gang. That song about feeling pretty, witty and gay will be much more literal.

Grease

The last time we saw a production of Grease they gender-flipped teen angel with Marcia Hines delivering a thrilling version of the title tune. How about goody two shoes new boy Sandy struggles to fit into a US High School in the 1950s, but manages to get together with leather loving Danny.

The Boyfriend

Paul is the only one in his friend group who does not have a boyfriend, despite coming from a wealthy family. He strikes up a romance with a courier who delivers his outfit for a big gay ball.

My Fair Lady

Two older lesbians Harriet Higgins and Paula Pickering take Eliza Doolittle under their wing and teach her how to act butch. While its all for a bet, Higgins has to admit she’s grown accustomed to her face. The song I Could Have Danced All Night is about a night at the club.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

We’ll need a name change for Seven Grooms for Seven Brothers, but lets face it our community nails a barn dance.