Ahead of his new album arriving on Friday, Anjimile shares a new song

News

North Carolina based singer-songwriter Anjimile has released romantic final single Rust & Wire from his highly anticipated upcoming album You’re Free to Go ahead of its release this Friday 13th March.

Speaking about the track Anjimile shared, “This is a song about love and lust, blooming in the summertime. It’s about kissing in the warm rain and sleeping with the windows open at night while the breeze floats by. What it feels like when things are easy.”

Rust & Wire follows February’s single Waits For Me , a powerful reckoning on childhood identity, which sees Anjimile affirm and sooth his inner child, along with January’s luminous lead single Like You Really Mean It.

You’re Free to Go, picks up where the artist’s last acclaimed album The King left off, but with its hands open wide – a central question being: what happens when you let go and let love in? 

Crafted over years marked by transformation, the album traces vividly the profound complexities of change – from breakups to new love; deep grief and loss to renewal and rediscovery. 

“The past two years have been a deeply transitional point in my life,” Anjimile explained.

You’re Free to Go will be available from this Friday 13 March 

