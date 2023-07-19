‘A Good Thing’ Claud recruits Paul Rudd for new music video

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Musician Claud bumped into actor Paul Rudd at a Taylor Swift concert and convinced the actor to appear in their new music video.

Claud, who is non-binary, hails from Chicago and began making bedroom pop, scoring heaps of fans online with songs like Soft Spot and I Wish You Were Gay. Originally, they performed under the moniker Toast but now they’re just Claud.

In 2021 they released their debut album Super Monster after they signed to Phoebe Bridgers record label Saddest Factory Records.

Soon they’ll put out their second album which is going to be titled Supermodels, back in May they released the single Every Fucking Time and now have another offering A Good Thing.

The uplifting track also comes with a quirky video featuring actor Paul Rudd. Claud bumped into Rudd in the VIP tent at a Taylor Swift concert and mentioned that their upcoming album also features a song titled Paul Rudd.

The clip for A Goof Things sees Rudd portraying a hapless postal worker, but soon the two are dancing in the streets.

Songs about famous people

Claud has written a song called Paul Rudd, but which other musicians have made songs about celebrities?

Veruca Salt – With David Bowie

Best remembered for their indie-power-pop track Seether, Veruca Salt delivered another slice of pop perfection with this tune from their album Eight Arms to Hold You. It’s about walking around listening to Bowie on your Walkman.

David Bowie – Andy Warhol

Bowie wrote his song named after the famous artist before he’d met him. Later Bowie would play Warhol in the film Basquiat.

Self – Meg Ryan

Indie funsters shared their love for actress Meg Ryan on a track from their album Breakfast With Girls. If you like the early work of Beck you’ll love this track.

Ariana Grande – Pete Davidson

Clocking in a just over a minute Arianna Grande name checks her then boyfriend comedian Pete Davidson on her Sweetener album.

SZA – Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore appears in the video for SZA’s tune Drew Barrymore.

Duck Sauce – Barbra Streisand

A dance beat, a Boney M sample, and a deep voice saying “Barbra Streisand” was a huge hit for Duck Sauce.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.