A-ha singer Morten Harket reveals he is being treated for Parkinsons

Norwegian singer Morten Harket who fronts the band A-ha has shared that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

In an in-depth interview on the band’s website he shared how living with the condition has changed his life, and how he’s been treated.

“I’ve got no problem accepting the diagnosis. With time I’ve taken to heart my 94-year-old father’s attitude to the way the organism gradually surrenders: ‘I use whatever works.’” Harket shared.

Morten Harket photographed by Stian Andersen.

Parkinson’s disease is caused by the loss of dopamine-producing cells in the brain, and it affects areas of the midbrain that control movement and manage communication between neurons in the brain and muscles. Although the disease is not fatal, the patient’s condition gradually worsens over time.

Harket said he was happy to share the details of his condition, but he realised it would be unpredictable how people would respond.

“Part of me wanted to reveal it. Like I said, acknowledging the diagnosis wasn’t a problem for me; it’s my need for peace and quiet to work that has been stopping me. I’m trying the best I can to prevent my entire system from going into decline.

“It’s a difficult balancing act between taking the medication and managing its side effects. There’s so much to weigh up when you’re emulating the masterful way the body handles every complex movement, or social matters and invitations, or day-to-day life in general.” he said.

The singer said he did not know how the condition would affect his voice going forward, but stressed he is getting the best neurological care available.

In June 2024, Harket underwent a neurosurgical procedure in which electrodes were implanted deep inside the left side of his brain. These are connected to a small pacemaker-like device placed under the skin of the upper chest that sends electrical impulses through the electrodes into the brain.

The method is called deep brain stimulation (DBS) and is among the most advanced treatments in neurology. The procedure had the desired effect: with the right electrical impulses now reaching Morten’s brain, many of his physical symptoms practically vanished. In December 2024 he underwent a similar procedure on the right side of his brain, which was also successful.

His message to fans was they shouldn’t be worried about him.

“Don’t worry about me. Find out who you want to be – a process that can be new each and every day. Be good servants of nature, the very basis of our existence, and care for the environment while it is still possible to do so. Spend your energy and effort addressing real problems, and know that I am being taken care of.” Harket said.

Harket formed A-ha alongside Pål Waaktaar-Savoy and Magne Furuholmen in 1982. The trio found success with their debut album Hunting High and Low which was released in 1985. Their first single Take On Me was a global smash and posters of the band adorned the bedroom walls of teenagers.

The band had a succession of hit albums and chart-topping singles throughout the second half of the 1980s, including recording the theme to the 1987 Bond film The Living Daylights.

After their fifth album, 1993’s Memorial Beach didn’t have the same level of success as their previous records the band went on hiatus. They reformed after a few year had had a second wave of success with Minor Earth, Major Sky in 2000 and follow up albums Lifelines (2002) Analogue (2005) and Foot of the Mountain (2009).

In 2010 the band announced their end, and they thanked fans for their support with their Ending on a High Note tour. But just five years later they were back with Cast in Steel (2015) and their most recent work True North came in 2022.

All three members of the band have also released solo works. Harket has six solo albums, Magne Furuholmen has multiple solo works, soundtracks as well as being a member of the band Apparatjik who have released two albums.

Prior to forming A-ha Furuholmen and Pål Waaktaar-Savoy were members of the Norwegian band Bridges who released their self-financed debut album in 1980. IN 2018 they released the band’s second album – which had been recorded in 1981.

Waaktaar-Savoy also formed the band Savoy alongside his wife Lauren Savoy, and drummer Frode Unneland. To date they have released eleven albums of material and A-ha recorded their song Velvet.