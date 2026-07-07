A preliminary hearing into the death of Charlie Kirk has begun in Utah

A preliminary hearing into the death of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk has begun in the US state of Utah and is expected to run for five days.

Prosecutors have begun presenting their case against Tyler Robinson, a 23-year-old man accused of shooting Kirk with a rifle during a speaking appearance at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025.

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At this stage, prosecutors are required to outline the evidence against Robinson so that a judge can determine whether there are sufficient grounds for the case to proceed to a full trial. Robinson has not yet entered a plea.

Accused killer Tyler Robinson.

The hearing also marked the first time Kirk’s widow, Erica, and his parents came face-to-face with the man accused of his murder.

Prosecutors are expected to present witness statements, autopsy findings and other evidence to demonstrate that there are reasonable grounds to believe Robinson was responsible for Kirk’s death.

On the first day, prosecutors presented video footage of the shooting. While the footage had circulated widely on social media after the incident, it was not shown publicly in court. Instead, Judge Tony Graf and court staff viewed the footage privately on monitors.

The court also heard testimony from law enforcement officials regarding security arrangements for Kirk’s appearance at the university.

Chris Bagley, a police officer who previously worked at the university, described the moments following the shooting, including the apprehension of an individual who was later determined not to be involved.

Bagley said that when he observed the individual carrying a pistol holster, he believed they were unlikely to be the suspect, as the sound of the gunshot suggested a rifle had been used.

He told the court that he then ran to the Losee Center building, which investigators believe may have had a direct line of sight to the scene of the shooting.

Bagley described a disturbed area on the building’s gravel roof, which he said appeared consistent with a position where someone could have been lying down.

As the hearing continues, prosecutors are expected to present recorded testimony from Robinson’s roommate, who is also described as his romantic partner, along with text messages allegedly sent after the shooting.

A note attributed to Robinson will also be presented, in which he allegedly wrote: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

Prosecutors have also indicated they will present DNA evidence that they say links Robinson to the suspected murder weapon.

If convicted, Robinson could face the death penalty under Utah law.