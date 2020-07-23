ABBA fans long wait might be rewarded with 5 new tracks

ABBA fans got excited when it was revealed that the foursome had returned to the studio for the first time in decades and recorded two new tunes.

The songs which were due to be released alongside a new documentary project, and a tour that would utilise groundbreaking hologram technology, were promised back in 2018 but they never materialised. Songwriter Bjorn Ulvaeus had hoped the songs would be out this year in time for summer in the northern hemisphere, but the COVID-19 situation has thrown a spanner in the works.

On an upcoming episode of the podcast Reasons to be Cheerful Ulvaeus broke the news that the tracks now probably won’t be heard until 2021, but made a surprise announcement that there might be as many as five tracks delivered.

I Still Have Faith in You and Don’t Shut Me Down, are the names of the songs previously announced, there’s no information on what the other three tracks might be named.

ABBA’s last album The Visitors came out in November 1981 but was not as successful as their previous albums. The band released single The Day Before You Came in 1982 and Under Attack in early 1983 but never finished the recording sessions for another record, with the two couples in the band now divorced, and musical tastes changing, they went their separate ways.

In the almost four decades since they last released music both Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad have had solo careers, while Benny Anderson and Björn Ulvaeus have collaborated on the musicals Chess, Kristina and Mamma Mia.

