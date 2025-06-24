In Mexico six thousand people formed a human Pride flag

The LGBTIQA+ communities in Mexico were celebrating International Pride Month, and made a big statement by getting 6,000 people people to form the Pride flag.

Local media has published stunning photos that show a little rain did not dampen the spirits of the people dressed in red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet.

- Advertisement -

The festivities took place in the Zocalo, the huge public square in the centre of Mexico City that’s formally known as the Plaza de la Constitución.

🌈 ¡Lluvia de orgullo en el Zócalo!

Ni la tormenta detuvo a las más de 6 mil personas que formaron una enorme bandera #LGBT+ en el corazón de la #CDMX.https://t.co/9kW64sZLXH



📷 Nadya Murillo | El Sol de México pic.twitter.com/2K0UmRuoNx — El Sol de México (@elsolde_mexico) June 22, 2025

While the formed lines based on the colours of the Pride flag participants sang the song A quien le importa by the band Alaska y Dinarama. The tune, first released in 1986, was listed by Billboard magazine as one of the greatest LGBTIQA+ anthems of all times.

Clara Brugada, who is the head of government in Mexico City, spoke at the event and said at a time when then was great tension in the world Mexico was raising the Pride flag and encouraging people to come together.

“In the midst of war, suffering, lack of dialogue and the prevailing need for peaceful resolution of conflicts between nations, today, Mexico City decides to raise the Flag of Sexual Diversity as a symbol, as the flag that also calls for peace in the middle of the month of June, of Pride Month.” she said.