ABC announce Mardi Gras broadcast team including Courtney Act

The ABC have shared who’ll be in their team covering the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras 2024 broadcast this year.

The world-famous Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade will once again be broadcast live on ABC TV and ABC iview, Saturday 2 March at 7.30pm.

Drag icon Courtney Act and ABCQueer’s Mon Schafter will be at the helm of the hosting desk, and joined throughout the broadcast by chart-topper, G Flip, and award-winning actor, Remy Hii.

Soaking up the atmosphere on Oxford Street will be a host of roving reporters including comedian Mel Buttle, ABC NEWS presenter Jeremy Fernandez and TikTok creator Louis Hanson – who will be getting the inside track on the Parade route.

Triple J Drive’s Abby and Tyrone will also be getting amongst the action, while Latifa Tee will be bringing you an electric edition of Triple J House Party.

This year will be the ABC’s third Parade broadcast, with more than 12,000 participants expected to march, dance and parade up Oxford Street in a colourful and sparkling celebration of diversity.

Tune in on Saturday 2nd March from 7:30pm for all the action.

Source: Media Release

