Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Gardens at Langley Park

Get into the Oktoberfest spirit later this year with Australia’s largest festival of its kind – Oktoberfest in the Gardens.

Running since 2011, the festival expects 15,000 revelers to come along and join in the celebrations in Perth this year.

- Advertisement -

Drawing on the long history of the Bavarian festival, the massive event features beer halls, German food stalls, roving performers, thrill rides, sideshow alley, silent discos and much, much more!

You can also drink your way across Deutschland with imported beer, cider, wine and beverages from all over the nation.

“We say it every year, but this really is set to be our biggest Oktoberfest tour yet,” says Ross Drennan, co-founder of organisers Nokturnl Events.

“To have been recognised last year by Condé Nast Traveller as one of the top five Oktoberfest celebrations in the WORLD is huge – not just for us, but for Australian festivals in general.

“We’ve expanded across the country, introduced new cities, new experiences and the response has been phenomenal. The energy, the culture, the sheer scale of it – it’s something we’re incredibly proud of.”

Revelers are invited to get into their lederhosen while they enjoy the good vibes at venues across the country.

“In 2025, we’re taking Oktoberfest in the Gardens to the next level,” says Drennan.

“We’re bringing the ultimate Oktoberfest experience to even more cities across the country – and raising a stein to what promises to be the most unforgettable year yet!”

Oktoberfest in the Gardens is coming to Langley Park on Saturday, 11 October. For more, head to Moshtix.