ABC’s Emmy-winning trans-led series ‘First Day’ returns this month

ABC’s award-winning, heartwarming series First Day is set to return this month, with transgender actor and activist Evie Macdonald back in the leading role.

This new series will follow Hannah in her second year at Hillview High as she sets out to change the culture at the school, and finds it’s only through working together that meaningful change can be achieved.

Returning for series 2 are writer/director Julie Kalceff and producers Kirsty Stark and Kate Butler. They are joined by writers Eloise Brook and Martine Delaney. The project is financed with support from the South Australian Film Corporation.

First Day started life as a short film screened as part of International Day of the Girl. The original 17 minute project collected a heap of industry awards and lead to the full series being commissioned.

Since wrapping the first season, teenage star Evie MacDonald, has been building her social media profile, she makes hilariously funny TikTok videos and has over 160,000 followers on the platform.

First Day returns on Thursday March 31. You can catch up on season one now on ABC iview.

