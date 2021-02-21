ACL boss Martyn Illes lists his grievances with Dan Andrew’s government

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

Martyn Illes, the Managing Director of the Australian Christian Lobby has labeled the legislation that banned conversion therapy practices in the state as the “worst legislation of its kind in the world”.

While survivors of the practice have described the Victorian laws as a “gold standard” that other states should be aspiring to, Illes describes it as a law that criminalises prayer.

In a recent edition of his video blog, The Truth Of It, Illes argued against the legislation and didn’t hold back on his thoughts about the Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews saying the Labor leader never listens to community feedback and never adjusts legislation to meet community expectations.

“If there one thing about Daniel Andrews, it’s his capacity to change nothing for anybody – ever. He does what he does, and he does it with zeal and he’s gotten more and more emboldened in that over the years of his premiership.” Illes said.

The ACL leader had more than one thing to mention about Andrews though, listing off a long list of grievances the organisation holds against the Premier.

In a 20-minute long rant Illes said Andrews career “low-lights” were;

the creation of the position of Equality Minister and placing that position within the cabinet,

the creation of a Gender and Sexuality Commissioner,

legalising same-sex adoption,

in 2015 Andrews became the first Victorian Premier to walk in Pride march and he’s taken part every year since,

shown support for the Pride march growing in size,

opposed a national vote on same-sex marriage,

supported changes to birth certificate laws for transgender people,

support for a while of government approach to LGBTI equality

the development of the St Kilda Pride Centre

bringing in laws to stop conversion therapy

developed a gender equality strategy

flown rainbow flags over government buildings

encouraged public displays of affection between LGBTI people

supports abortion to birth

supported legislation for safe zones around abortion clinics

legalised euthanasia laws

removed religious instruction from schools

introduced the Respectful Relationships program

funded the Safe Schools program

gave advice and support to transgender children

stopped religious songs being sung in schools at Christmas

introduced the doctors in schools initiative

allows Chaplains to be other faiths or of no faith

removed the exemptions in the anti-discrimination act on who religious institutions can hire

said Margaret Court was not worthy of a second Australian honour

Illes appealed to Christians to remove the Andrews government at the state’s 2022 election.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.