ACON shares advice for safety and wellbeing this Mardi Gras season

The 2026 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is in full swing, and LGBTIQA+ community service ACON is sharing some timely advice for the busy season.

The queer health organisation is encouraging festival attendees and partygoers to connect with community and support services whenever they need.

“Mardi Gras is a time to celebrate loudly and proudly, but it’s also a time when our communities look our for one another,” ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse said.

“During Mardi Gras, ACON is here to help our communities stay healthy and safe during the festivities.”

ACON has three evergreen key messages to remember during any Pride festival. Help yourself, by checking in on your sexual health, keeping up to date with PrEP and HIV prevention knowledge and using protection; help each other, by prioritising each others safety and wellbeing and; ask ACON, who will be present throughout the festival and all year round.

Trained volunteer squad the ACON Rovers will be on hand to provide alcohol and drug support information at various events throughout Mardi Gras, and safety resources and tips will be posted across social media channels.

If you’re heading to Mardi Gras this year, be sure to know where you can get support if needed.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is running until Sunday, 1 March. For more information, visit acon.org.au