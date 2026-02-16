Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

ACON shares advice for safety and wellbeing this Mardi Gras season

Community

The 2026 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is in full swing, and LGBTIQA+ community service ACON is sharing some timely advice for the busy season.

The queer health organisation is encouraging festival attendees and partygoers to connect with community and support services whenever they need.

- Advertisement -

“Mardi Gras is a time to celebrate loudly and proudly, but it’s also a time when our communities look our for one another,” ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse said.

“During Mardi Gras, ACON is here to help our communities stay healthy and safe during the festivities.”

ACON has three evergreen key messages to remember during any Pride festival. Help yourself, by checking in on your sexual health, keeping up to date with PrEP and HIV prevention knowledge and using protection; help each other, by prioritising each others safety and wellbeing and; ask ACON, who will be present throughout the festival and all year round.

Trained volunteer squad the ACON Rovers will be on hand to provide alcohol and drug support information at various events throughout Mardi Gras, and safety resources and tips will be posted across social media channels.

If you’re heading to Mardi Gras this year, be sure to know where you can get support if needed.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is running until Sunday, 1 March. For more information, visit acon.org.au

Latest

News

Get a sample of the entire upcoming Bebe Rexha album in four minutes

0
Thanks to Diplo you can hear a 'supercut' of the forthcoming album.
Culture

Entries now open for ABC Classic’s Young Performers Awards

0
Applications can now be submitted for the ABC Young...
History

On This Gay Day | In 1994 author Randy Shilts passed away

0
Shilts in remembered for his groundbreaking work 'And The Band Played On'
News

Australia adds HIV concerns to Fiji travel advice

0
People travelling to the country are being urged to consider their sexual health practices.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Get a sample of the entire upcoming Bebe Rexha album in four minutes

0
Thanks to Diplo you can hear a 'supercut' of the forthcoming album.
Culture

Entries now open for ABC Classic’s Young Performers Awards

0
Applications can now be submitted for the ABC Young...
History

On This Gay Day | In 1994 author Randy Shilts passed away

0
Shilts in remembered for his groundbreaking work 'And The Band Played On'
News

Australia adds HIV concerns to Fiji travel advice

0
People travelling to the country are being urged to consider their sexual health practices.
News

Rainbow Giving Australia announce 16 grant recipients

0
From trans-led advocacy to First Nations community connection to intersex peer support — these community-led organisations are doing the vital work that keeps rainbow folk safe, connected, and thriving.

Get a sample of the entire upcoming Bebe Rexha album in four minutes

Graeme Watson -
Thanks to Diplo you can hear a 'supercut' of the forthcoming album.
Read more

Entries now open for ABC Classic’s Young Performers Awards

OUTinPerth -
Applications can now be submitted for the ABC Young Performers Awards, a fantastic opportunity for young classical musicians. Marking ABC Classic's 50th anniversary celebrations, the...
Read more

On This Gay Day | In 1994 author Randy Shilts passed away

OUTinPerth -
Shilts in remembered for his groundbreaking work 'And The Band Played On'
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture