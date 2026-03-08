Fresh Tracks |  The latest tunes worth checking out

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from VASSY, Harry Styles, Vincint, Voice of Lele, Bebe Rexha and Faithless, Felix Jaehn & Cascada and Flowerovlove.

VASSY and Mind Electric – On Me

Dance music diva VASSY has teamed up with Mind Electric for this slick and energetic dance tune. Known worldwide for hits like Bad with David Guetta and Secrets with Tiësto, VASSY delivers the disco-diva vocals fans have been waiting for, pairing shimmering synths and infectious grooves with her signature soulful delivery. There’s also some great remixes of this one worth tracking down.

Voice of Lele – I’m Every Woman

To mark International Women’s Day last week Australian- West Papuan artist Voice of Lele put out her take on the Chaka Khan classic. Khan delivered the original track as her debut solo single back in 1978, she’d previously been the singer of funk band Rufus. Whitney Houston also had a hit with the song in the 1990s. Whiyney’s mum Cissy Houston was a backing singer on the original recording.

Lele first emerged as part of the internationally touring group Black Sistaz before stepping into her

solo career. In 2024 she released her debut single Island Proud, followed by Jow Manfun and

Amazing Grace. In January 2025 she released My Island Home, a duet with singer Mitch Tambo,

which reached the top of charts alongside her solo versions and the single E Mambo.

Bebe Rexha – New Religion

When we got our first listen to tracks from Bebe Rexha’s upcoming Dirty Blonde we noted that this new song is based around a very recognisable sample from dance legends Faithless. It’s from their huge track Insomnia. Now its out as a single, it’s co-credited to the legendary band.

“‘New Religion’ is really my salvation on the dance floor. It’s about letting go and getting lost in the music. I was in a dark place when I wrote it, and I realized music had always been the one thing that never left me — it’s always had my back, even in a tough industry and a heavy world.

“I wanted to write a love letter to music itself. When the bass hits, you feel it in your chest and suddenly you feel alive again. That’s what this song is about for me — feeling safe in the music and remembering that spark. I hope when people hear it, it makes them want to get up and dance, but more than that, I hope it makes them feel alive,” said Rexha.

Flowerovlove – Casual Lady

Flowerovlove is the performance name of British-Ivorian singer Joyce Cisse. She’s released a stack of single since making her debut in 2020. This is her 24th single, but she’s yet to put out an album.

Felix Jaehn & Cascada – Boy You Turn Me

These two dance music purveyors have created an updated and energetic version of Diana Ross’s late disco classic. Upside Down was written by Chic’s Bernard Edwards and Nile Rogers. This version retains the chorus but has fresh verses.

Harry Styles – American Girls

Harry Styles released his fourth solo album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally on Friday and here’s the album’s second single American Girls.

Morrissey – The Monsters of Pig Alley

Former lead singer of The Smiths and controversial figure in music Morrissey has some new music this week. This track is from his fourteenth solo album and comes six years after the artist’s last release.

Vincint – Signal

Vincint never fails to deliver – an absolute banger.

Take a listen to all the Fresh Tracks on our Spotify playlist.