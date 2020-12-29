Actor Marcus D’Amico from ‘Tales of the City’ dies aged 55

Marcus D’Amico, who was the first actor to portray the character Michael ‘Mouse’ Tolliver in the TV series Tales of the City, has died aged 55.

His sister Mellissa D’Amico, head of the UK youth acting agency APA Talent confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor passed away in Oxfordshire after battling pneumonia.

D’Amico played the gay character Michael ‘Mouse’ Tolliver in the original 1993 miniseries that adapted Armistead Maupin’s much loved books to the screen. D’Amico did not return for subsequent installments of the series, Paul Hopkins took over the role for the 1998 and 2001 outings, while Australian actor Murray Bartlett for the 2019 Netflix reboot.

The actor also gained acclaim for playing Louis in the 1992 British Nation Theatre production of Tony Kushner’s Angels in America for which he received an Olivier Award. On Broadway he won a Theatre Award for his work in a 1994 revival of An Inspector Calls appearing opposite Philip Bosco and Rosemary Harris.

His screen credits include appearances in the films Superman II and Full Mental Jacket, while his credits on the small screen include The Bill, As Time Goes By and the Dawn French series Murder Most Horrid.

