Actor Michael Rappaport slammed for comment about Colton Underwood

Actor Michael Rappaport is part of the cast of the US version of The Traitors and he’s been slammed by his fellow faithful in the latest episode of the reality TV series over comments he’s made about gay contestant Colton Underwood.

The UK and the US version of the series are currently running and are two of the most popular programs on television right now. If you’re watch the series and not completely up to date, be warned – spoilers ahead.

The UK and US versions of the show are both filmed in the same Scottish castle and contestants undertake the roughly same missions. The UK version is hosted by the amazing Claudia Winkleman, while the US edition is helmed by the fabulous Alan Cumming.

The big difference between the versions though is while the UK version is largely filled with everyday people, the US take is home to a collection of comedians, actors and a lot of reality TV personalities.

Actor Michael Rappaport attends the world premiere of “Time Is Illmatic” at the 2014 TriBeCa Film Festival Opening Night at the Beacon Theatre on April 16, 2014 in New York City. Photographed by Debby Wong / Shutterstock.



Among the throngs of Real Housewives, Survivors, Big Brothers and Celebrity Chefs is actor Michael Rappaport. It’s fair to say during his time in the castle he’s been loud, obnoxious and dealing with his enormous ego.

Rappaport brushes off his abrasive personality regularly putting it down to his New York street background. At the show’s latest round table where contestants try to work out who among them is a secret ‘traitor’ Rappaport’s comments about gay contestant Colton Underwood did not go down well.

During the fifth episode of the series Rappaport pointed at Underwood and declared “”nobody in this room would be better at holding a secret than you.”

“There it is,” Colton responded to Michael’s insult. “You think it was fun for 29 years of my life?”

Viewers and participants in the show took the accusation to be a dig at the fact when Underwood first came to fame on TV show The Bachelor, he was still ‘in the closet’ about his sexuality.

Fellow castle-dwellers ice-skater Jonny Weir and Real housewives star Candiace Dillard Bassett were quick to call Rappaport out over his comments. Underwood also responded that it felt like the actor was commenting on his coming out journey.

In a subsequent interview Underwood reflected on the moment.

“I could just tell you how I took it, and I did take it that it was not in a gaming way and it was more of a personal dig at my past and what I went through and how I handled myself,” he said. “I would be the first person to say I’m definitely not perfect, and I definitely made a lot of mistakes. But at this point in my life, it was five or six years ago when I first started the coming-out process, and I’m in just such a different phase of life with my family and professionally.”

Rappaport quickly backtracked and apologised for the comment insisting he was not referring to Underwood’s sexuality.



“Oh no, no, no, no, no — that has nothing to do with it. I think you came into this game loving the idea of being a Traitor.” he said.

Moments later he was banished from the castle when the majority of players deemed him the person most likely to be a traitor – he wasn’t.