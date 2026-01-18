Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Actor Michael Rappaport slammed for comment about Colton Underwood

Culture

Actor Michael Rappaport is part of the cast of the US version of The Traitors and he’s been slammed by his fellow faithful in the latest episode of the reality TV series over comments he’s made about gay contestant Colton Underwood.

The UK and the US version of the series are currently running and are two of the most popular programs on television right now. If you’re watch the series and not completely up to date, be warned – spoilers ahead.

- Advertisement -

The UK and US versions of the show are both filmed in the same Scottish castle and contestants undertake the roughly same missions. The UK version is hosted by the amazing Claudia Winkleman, while the US edition is helmed by the fabulous Alan Cumming.

The big difference between the versions though is while the UK version is largely filled with everyday people, the US take is home to a collection of comedians, actors and a lot of reality TV personalities.

Actor Michael Rappaport attends the world premiere of “Time Is Illmatic” at the 2014 TriBeCa Film Festival Opening Night at the Beacon Theatre on April 16, 2014 in New York City. Photographed by Debby Wong / Shutterstock.

Among the throngs of Real Housewives, Survivors, Big Brothers and Celebrity Chefs is actor Michael Rappaport. It’s fair to say during his time in the castle he’s been loud, obnoxious and dealing with his enormous ego.

Rappaport brushes off his abrasive personality regularly putting it down to his New York street background. At the show’s latest round table where contestants try to work out who among them is a secret ‘traitor’ Rappaport’s comments about gay contestant Colton Underwood did not go down well.

During the fifth episode of the series Rappaport pointed at Underwood and declared “”nobody in this room would be better at holding a secret than you.”

“There it is,” Colton responded to Michael’s insult. “You think it was fun for 29 years of my life?”

Viewers and participants in the show took the accusation to be a dig at the fact when Underwood first came to fame on TV show The Bachelor, he was still ‘in the closet’ about his sexuality.

Fellow castle-dwellers ice-skater Jonny Weir and Real housewives star Candiace Dillard Bassett were quick to call Rappaport out over his comments. Underwood also responded that it felt like the actor was commenting on his coming out journey.

In a subsequent interview Underwood reflected on the moment.

“I could just tell you how I took it, and I did take it that it was not in a gaming way and it was more of a personal dig at my past and what I went through and how I handled myself,” he said. “I would be the first person to say I’m definitely not perfect, and I definitely made a lot of mistakes. But at this point in my life, it was five or six years ago when I first started the coming-out process, and I’m in just such a different phase of life with my family and professionally.”

Rappaport quickly backtracked and apologised for the comment insisting he was not referring to Underwood’s sexuality.

“Oh no, no, no, no, no — that has nothing to do with it. I think you came into this game loving the idea of being a Traitor.” he said.

Moments later he was banished from the castle when the majority of players deemed him the person most likely to be a traitor – he wasn’t.

Latest

News

US ICE Agents accused of making lesbian slurs about Renee Nicole Good

0
An officer shot the mother of three on Januaury 7th as ICE agents worked their way through Minneapolis.
History

On This Gay Day | Irish politician Leo Varadkar publicly came out

0
In 2015 Irish politician Leo Varadkar publicly announced he...
News

Anthony Albanese backs off vilification and hate speech laws

0
The PM says there's no way to pass the laws so they'll be dropped for the time being.
News

Norwegian court finds man guilty of orchestrating 2022 terrorist attack

0
48-year-old Arfan Bhatti guilty of orchestrating the deadly 2022 terrorist attack against Oslo's LGBTIQA+ community.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

US ICE Agents accused of making lesbian slurs about Renee Nicole Good

0
An officer shot the mother of three on Januaury 7th as ICE agents worked their way through Minneapolis.
History

On This Gay Day | Irish politician Leo Varadkar publicly came out

0
In 2015 Irish politician Leo Varadkar publicly announced he...
News

Anthony Albanese backs off vilification and hate speech laws

0
The PM says there's no way to pass the laws so they'll be dropped for the time being.
News

Norwegian court finds man guilty of orchestrating 2022 terrorist attack

0
48-year-old Arfan Bhatti guilty of orchestrating the deadly 2022 terrorist attack against Oslo's LGBTIQA+ community.
Culture

Joondalup Festival reveals program ahead of March outing

0
The program is loaded with fabulous artworks, music, entertainment and much more!

US ICE Agents accused of making lesbian slurs about Renee Nicole Good

OUTinPerth -
An officer shot the mother of three on Januaury 7th as ICE agents worked their way through Minneapolis.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Irish politician Leo Varadkar publicly came out

OUTinPerth -
In 2015 Irish politician Leo Varadkar publicly announced he is gay In 2015 on this day Irish politician Leo Varadkar publicly announced he was gay...
Read more

Anthony Albanese backs off vilification and hate speech laws

OUTinPerth -
The PM says there's no way to pass the laws so they'll be dropped for the time being.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture