Graeme Watson
Actor Shia LaBeouf goes on a rant against gay people

News

Actor Shia LaBeouf has come out with an offensive rant to justify his recent behaviour which saw him arrested twice within a week while attending the Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

LaBeouf was arrested and charged with charged with one misdemeanour count of simple battery. Initial charges accused LaBeouf of punching one bartender multiple times and striking another in the face. Authorities also said he shouted homophobic slurs during the altercation. He was then arrested a second time when it was alleged he’d also hit a third person.

In an interview the actor defended his behaviour saying that he found gay people “scary”.

During an interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan, the 39-year-old actor said he’d been touched by three gay men.

“When I’m standing by myself and three gays are next to me touching my leg, I get scared. I’m sorry. If that’s homophobic, then I’m that. Yeah.

“I’ll be honest with you, big gay people are scary to me.” LaBeouf said.

Shia LaBeouf attends a photocall for ‘Man Down’ during the 72nd Venice Film Festival at on September 6, 2015 in Venice, Italy. Photographed by Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock).

“I’m sorry. If that’s homophobic, then I’m that,” LaBeouf said. “I’m good with gay — be gay over there, though. Don’t be gay in my lap.”

The actor then went on to claim that he was drunk at the time of the incident.

“I was drunk and it’s Mardi Gras. So everything I’m saying is nonsense,” he added.

A judge released the actor on a $100,000 bail and he was also ordered to stay away from his alleged victims and the bar where the incidents took place. He was also ordered to undergo regular alcohol and drug testing.

LaBeouf first came to prominence in the film Holes before finding further success in Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Disturbia, and Transformers. He played the son of Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The actor has a history of incidents involving intoxication and violence. In 2017 he was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to one year on probation, and order to attend an anger management program.

