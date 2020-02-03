Adam Bandt elected as the new leader of The Greens

Adam Bandt has been elected unopposed as the new leader of The Greens. His appointment follows the surprise resignation of Richard Di Natale yesterday.

Bandt, who is the party’s only member in the lower house, will take over the leadership, while Larissa Waters will be their leader in the senate.

Waters will also serve as one of the party’s co-deputy leaders. The second co-deputy position was given to Senator Nick McKim. Sarah Hanson-Young and Mehreen Faruqi also stood for the role.

Western Australian senator Rachel Siewert will continue as the party’s whip, and they have also created a new position of deputy whip which will be filled by Senator Janet Rice. Rice will also continue as the chair of their party room meetings.

OIP Staff