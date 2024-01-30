Adam Lambert to headline Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras party

Adam Lambert will headline to 2024 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Party, and a host of amazing artists are also on the bill for the many parties and events.

Dance legends Ultra Nate and CeCe Penniston will also appear at the party after the parade, as will Keiynan Lonsdale.

Ultra Nate is best known for her 1997 hit Free and for being part of the trio who made If You Could Read My Mind a hit in the 90s. While CeCe Penniston is the voice behind the immortal hit Finally.

Also appearing on the line up of performers and DJs will be ONYX, Brett Austin, Patrick Mason, DJ Monki, Mark Alsop, Miss Katlayna, Shingeki, Bobby Blanco, Sgt Slick, Ebstar, DJ Naian, Lisa May, AK Sports, Jennifer Loveless, Marsh Long, Chela, DADSMAYO, Carlie Villas, Mary Kiani, Alan Thompson, Kate Monroe, GI Jode, Diva Cups, Mama de Leche, Dyan Tai, DJ Anvi and Sexy Galexy.

The Bondi Beach Party will also be returning with Slayyter, Jay Jay Revlon, Lagon Femshaymer, Corey Craig, JOsh Harrison, Tyoow, Mama de Leche, and Beth Yen.

If you head to Fairday you’ll catch entertainment from Melissa Tkautz, the cast of & Juliet, LION, Paul Capsis, Royston Noell, DJ Nate, James Alexandr, Wondermama, Joelby, Alex Duggan and a showcase of the Sissy Ball.

MAY-A, Estee Louder, DJ Sveta, Gemma, Kinky D, BVT, AJ Lamargue and the amazing Bob Downe are on the line-up for women’s party Ultra Violet, while the Sissy Ball will include Kilia Pahulu, Jack Mizrahi, Legendary Tamiyah 007, Joel Beuno, Steva 007, Daniielle Juicy Gorgeous Gucci, Neesha and Mike Q.

Hot Trans Summer will have entertainment from Neesha Alexander, Yvngcweed, Victoria Anthony, Fetu Taku, Bluberry Bakla and Willow Ick.

Find out about all the events at their website. The 2024 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is from 16th February – 3rd March.

