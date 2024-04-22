Miriam Margolyes heads to Broken Hill

Actor and travel enthusiast Miriam Margolyes delivers the third instalment of her Impossibly Australian series on ABC tonight.

So far in the three-part series Marolyes has spent time in Perth and traveled to Katanning, and spent time amongst influencers in Byron Bay. For the final slice of the trip she spends time in Broken Hill.

- Advertisement -

Describing it as the most remote place she’s ever been, and a land that it “all sky”, the acting legend explores the two and its history.

Margolyes begins her journey by finding some accommodation, checking into the hotel that’s featured in the classic The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Spending time in Broken Hill, with its ever-decreasing population, Margolyes explores how life is changing in the town. She spends time with people who’ve lived their whole lives in the town, many who hope Broken Hill never changes.

From kangaroo hunters to pig hunters, Indigenous police officers, and Filipino immigrants – Margolyes meets a diverse range of locals.

She also meets Brendan, a gay man who was born in Broken Hill who moved away to the city before moving back to his hometown. He now delivers walking tours around the town in his drag alter-ego Shelita Buffet.

Finally, the actor spends time with the town’s young people, including a 14-year-old Abbie Jane who founded The Rainbow Shoelace Project.

Catch the last episode on Tuesday 23rd April at 8:00pm on ABCTV and stream the whole series on ABC iView.