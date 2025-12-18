Search
Adult film star Lane Rogers, aka Blake Mitchell, dies aged 31

News

Adult film star Lane Rogers, who was professionally known by the name Blake Mitchell, has died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 31.

The news was first reported by website TMZ who said the actor had been killed on Monday around 4pm when a motorcycle he was driving collided with a truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rogers made his adult film debut in 2014 and worked predominantly with the Helix Studio as well as having a presence on OnlyFans.

In the past Rogers has spoken about the challenges he faced as a person who is bisexual, noting that sometimes his gay fans voiced disappointment with his dating choices.

His passing comes just weeks after the death of fellow adult film star Scott Finn, who passed away at the age of 27.

