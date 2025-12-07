Adult film star Scott Finn dies aged 27

Adult film star Scott Finn had died, his family sharing the news of his passing online.

The actor had appeared in a wide range of gay adult films in recent years including for the Active Duty and Next Door Studios brands.

Finn whose real name was Rhett Douglas Messerly, was remembered by his family who posted an online tribute. They revealed that he died on November 23rd aged 27, no cause of death was shared.

While making no mention of his adult film career, they recounted his childhood in Ogden Utah, and described him as a “goofball” teenager.

They shared his love of hiking, fishing and sports, and how he also had a passion for cooking, and how as a teenager he’d begun to prefer his middle name of Doug.

“Those whose lives he touched will forever remember his kindness, big smile, and silly natured personality.” the wrote to the site where friends have uploaded photos and memories.

His last social media post was in June this year where he posted a selfie and shared that they previous year had been hard as he’d gone through a divorce. He’d previously announced his engagement back in June 2022.

Do you need some support?

If you need someone to talk to, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au