African music star Chimano breaks down barriers as he comes out as gay

Willis Austin Chimano, who performer under his family name of Chimano has shared with fans that he’s gay and proud.

The lead singer of popular Kenyan band Sauti Sol has a huge following in his homeland and across Africa. His decision to be open about his sexual orientation is being praised as homosexuality is illegal in Kenya.

A 2019 challenge to Kenya’s laws against homosexuality was unsuccessful, and while prosecutions for having gay sex are rare than can result in a fourteen year prison sentence. The situation is worse in neighbouring countries Tanzania and Uganda.

The declaration comes as Chimano launches his solo career and ballroom inspired video for his new tune Friday Feeling.

“It is the first time I am expressing myself in a song. You really get to know who Chimano is and that is a heavy crown to carry. It is just a representation of the underground ballroom culture within the queer community… which I am part of,” the singer said ahead of the release of the new video.

““Sexuality does not define you,” Chimano continued. “It is just about me putting myself out there, my creativity and living my truth. Figure out what your own happiness is most importantly with yourself. Gather your own life.”

His coming out has been praised by local LGBTIQ+ groups who highlight that there are few role models in Africa for gay youth.

Sauti Sol won the Best African Act at the 2016 MTV Europe Awards, and Best Group at the MTV Africa Awards. The group has released three albums since their formation in 2005. Recently the band members have all embarked on solo projects.

