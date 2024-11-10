African nation Mali makes homosexuality illegal

LGBTIQA+ rights activists have shared their disappointment that while many countries move towards decriminalising homosexuality, the African nation of Mali has just made it an offence.

New legislation passed at the end of October by the country’s Transitional Council now makes homosexuality a criminal offence, as is the promotion of homosexuality.

Rights advocates say the legislation will intensify risks of stigma, discrimination, and violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people throughout the country.

The country has been under military control since 2021 and this year there has been a crackdown on political opposition, media and local community groups. Previously homosexuality was not illegal but LGBTIQA+ people regularly were charged under a vaguely worded offence of “public indecency.”

Human Rights Watch have highlighted that LGBTIQA+ activists in the country have described the situation as one where they are now living in constant fear.

They also note that the new laws, which are unclear in what punishment people might face, would also be in contravention of international treaties that the country has signed up to.

“In a climate of pervasive anti-LGBT stigma, Mali’s authorities should immediately suspend this law. Rather than endorsing discrimination, the government should protect all its citizens, upholding constitutional and international commitments to human rights.” Human Rights Watch said.