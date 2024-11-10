Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

African nation Mali makes homosexuality illegal

News

LGBTIQA+ rights activists have shared their disappointment that while many countries move towards decriminalising homosexuality, the African nation of Mali has just made it an offence.

New legislation passed at the end of October by the country’s Transitional Council now makes homosexuality a criminal offence, as is the promotion of homosexuality.

- Advertisement -

Rights advocates say the legislation will intensify risks of stigma, discrimination, and violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people throughout the country.

The country has been under military control since 2021 and this year there has been a crackdown on political opposition, media and local community groups. Previously homosexuality was not illegal but LGBTIQA+ people regularly were charged under a vaguely worded offence of “public indecency.”

Human Rights Watch have highlighted that LGBTIQA+ activists in the country have described the situation as one where they are now living in constant fear.

They also note that the new laws, which are unclear in what punishment people might face, would also be in contravention of international treaties that the country has signed up to.

“In a climate of pervasive anti-LGBT stigma, Mali’s authorities should immediately suspend this law. Rather than endorsing discrimination, the government should protect all its citizens, upholding constitutional and international commitments to human rights.” Human Rights Watch said.

Latest

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Sam Morton, Boy George & Peter Murphy, Ricky Montgomery, Crazy P and Jamie xx.
Culture

Perth Festival director Anna Reece chats about her first program

0
The Artistic Director takes the reins for the 2025 festival and has some big plans.
News

Perth Festival to utilise abandoned East Perth Power Station

0
The long abandoned structure will host music events in 2025 and showcase Indigenous art.
News

The first Fremantle Pride event brings the rainbows to the Port City

0
Community groups, local businesses and musicians got involved in the event.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Sam Morton, Boy George & Peter Murphy, Ricky Montgomery, Crazy P and Jamie xx.
Culture

Perth Festival director Anna Reece chats about her first program

0
The Artistic Director takes the reins for the 2025 festival and has some big plans.
News

Perth Festival to utilise abandoned East Perth Power Station

0
The long abandoned structure will host music events in 2025 and showcase Indigenous art.
News

The first Fremantle Pride event brings the rainbows to the Port City

0
Community groups, local businesses and musicians got involved in the event.
Community

Loton Park’s Pride Cup tests people’s tennis skills

0
The tennis championship attracted a lot of players.

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

OUTinPerth -
New music from Sam Morton, Boy George & Peter Murphy, Ricky Montgomery, Crazy P and Jamie xx.
Read more

Perth Festival director Anna Reece chats about her first program

Graeme Watson -
The Artistic Director takes the reins for the 2025 festival and has some big plans.
Read more

Perth Festival to utilise abandoned East Perth Power Station

Graeme Watson -
The long abandoned structure will host music events in 2025 and showcase Indigenous art.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture