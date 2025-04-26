The Stella Prize shortlist is a great way to find a great book to read

The Stella Prize was established to promote works by Australian female and non-binary writers, who a few years ago were struggling to get a look in at some of the major writing awards.

The Miles Franklin Award is Australia’s leading literary prize and takes its name from the acclaimed author best known for My Brilliant Career. This women and non-binary award also derives its name from Franklin, but it’s her actual first name rather than her penname, she was after all Stella Maria Sarah Miles Franklin.

- Advertisement -

The 2025 winner will be announced next month, and the short list of contenders has been announced. Astrid Edwards, Chair of the Judges for 2025, also noted that this year’s short list features another notable feature.

“This year’s shortlist is consequential for Australian literary history, as it is the first time the Stella Shortlist features only women of colour.” Edwards noted.

“Now in its 13th year, these works showcase an incredible command of craft and understanding of our uncertain time. These works are riveting, and they stood out to the judging panel for their integrity, compassion and fearlessness.”

If you’re a lover of reading, then awards are often a good place to look for your next book to consume. This year’s Stella Prize short list is no exception.

The six books in contention are Melanie Cheng’s fictional novel The Burrow which is about a family confronting a moment from their past and processing trauma. Set during the covid-period it’s an intergenerational story that leaves readers thinking about the tale long after they’ve read the final page.

Samah Sabawi’s memoir Cactus pear For My Beloved which tells the story of her family from living in Palestine 100 years ago under British rule to today in Redland Bay in Queensland. Sabawi is a renowned playwright, poet and author.

Black Convicts: How Slavery Shaped Australia by Santilla Chingaige challenges our understanding our Australia history and exposes the whitewashing of our country’s story. On the First Fleet of 1788, at least 15 convicts were of African descent. By 1840 the number had risen to almost 500. This book takes a look at who we are, and questions why some people are taken out of history. This book builds upon the work Chingaige undertook for the SBS documentary Our African Roots.

With her newest novel Theory and Practice author Michelle de Kretser takes us to the 1980s where a young woman arrives in Melbourne to research the novels of Virginia Woolf. In bohemian St Kilda she meets artists, activists, students—and Kit. They become lovers, meanwhile her research falls into disarray. This book has received high praise for its unusual approach to storytelling.

In Black Witness: The Power of Indigenous Media, Any McQuire, one of Australia’s leading Indigenous journalists delivers collection of fierce and powerful essays proving why the media needs to believe Black Witnesses. Black Witness showcases how journalism can be used to hold the powerful to account and make the world a more equitable place.

Jumaana Abdu has made the list with her novel Translations. This is her debut novel, alongside being an accomplished writer Abdu is also a medical doctor. The book tells the story of Aliyah and her daughter, Sakina, who following a series of personal disasters, retreat to rural New South Wales to make a new life. Complex relationships are explored, and the novel has been praised for sidestepping stereotypes of rural Australia.

Find out more about all the books on the list. This year over 180 books were entered into the award and the winner will be announced on 23rd May.