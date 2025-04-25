Eartha Kitt’s 80’s dance hit gets a new lease of life

Back in 1983 Eartha Kit’s career entered a new phase when she recorded a series of dance records.

The American singer had a string of hits through the 1950s including C’est si bon and the sultry festive hit Santa Baby.



Later her career took her around the world as a cabaret performer, and she memorably played Catwoman in the 1960’s TV series Batman. Later she was shunned by American audiences after she made anti-war comments at a 1968 function at The White House, Kitt moved to Paris is self-imposed exile.

- Advertisement -

In the 1980s she recorded Where is My Man, a dance floor hit that was written by comedy writer Bruce Vilanch alongside producers Fred Zarr and Jaques Morali. Morali had been behind the disco era hits of The Village People and The Ritchie Family.

The song became one of Kitt’s biggest ever hits and introduced her to a new cohort of younger fans. Soon a new album I Love Men followed. Suddenly Kitt was playing gay clubs across the UK and USA, she frequently gave benefits for HIV/AIDS organisations.

Now the song has been given a new lease of life thanks to producer Joe T Vannelli who has just delivered a new remix.

The new version transforms the song into a vocal house hit, and the accompanying video also brings Eartha Kitt to life via the power of A.I.

This track and album weren’t Kitt’s only foray into 80’s dance. A few years later she teamed up with Bronski Beat to record the Hi-NRG tune Cha Cha Heels.

The song was originally intended for drag star Divine, but she passed away suddenly in 1988, and the song was passed on to Earth Kitt.