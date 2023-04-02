After a hiatus from music, Ricki-Lee shares new track ‘On My Own’

Ricki-Lee is back with new music, releasing her anticipated new single On My Own ending the longest musical break in her discography – almost three years since her last single release.

She’s also announced that her fifth studio album will be scheduled for release later this year.

With the first taste of this exciting new era Ricki-Lee shared her excitement about the new single.

“On My Own is the song of my life. If this is the last song I ever put out I can hang my hat up and say ‘OK, I’m happy’. It’s everything I’ve ever wanted to say in a song.”

“What I love about this song is that it’s a bit left-field, it’s not what people are expecting from me. My favourite lyric in the whole song is ‘I found sparks in the darkest places so watch me start a fire in the rain’. No matter what I’ve been through, even in the most difficult and challenging times when everything was against me, and people doubted me or said I couldn’t….I did. I figured it out, I found a way, I made it happen and I did what nobody expected. That goes for everything in my life. That line represents my entire personality.”

The last song recorded for the upcoming album, On My Own was written and produced by Ricki-Lee along with Australian hitmakers DNA (Anthony Egizii and David Musumeci). The trio have now been secretly working on new music together for over a year .

“I feel like I’ve found my pop music writing family,” Ricki-Lee says. DNA said they were impressed by Ricki-Lee refusing to settle for anything that didn’t hit her in the heart or gut.

“These studio sessions have really reminded us that she’s one of Australia’s best artists and singers by far. She just gets the craft and always aims so high,” Anthony Egizii said. “Ricki-Lee has one of the best voices of our generation and I can’t wait for the world to hear what we’ve created together,” David Musumec added.

Take a listen to the new tune.

