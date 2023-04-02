Missy Higgins delivers her version of ‘Wide Open Road’

Mushroom Records are celebrating their 50th anniversary and have invited some of Australia’s top musicians to record iconic tunes that have been released on the label.

First up The Tempter Trap delivered a stunning version of Under The Milky Way by The Church, now Missy Higgins has dropped her offering, a new recording of The Triffids Wide Open Road.

Originally released in 1986, David McComb started writing ‘Wide Open Road’ in St Georges Road in Toorak, just around the corner from the home of Mushroom Records founder Michael Gudinski.

Missy Higgins has been a member of the Mushroom family for many years. Speaking to the significance of the song, Higgins said it was a tune she’d always loved.

“It’s a song I’ve always loved. It feels expansive and full of possibility, despite the pain. A kind of sombre hope, like life has been hard up until this point but from here on you can choose wherever you want to go. And it may be great. The chance of a new start. I feel like I can relate, at this point in my life, moving into a new chapter.”

The song is certainly an Aussie classic and it’s previously been covered by Bob Evans, The Church, Paul Kelly and The Panics. When community radio station RTRFM celebrated their 45th birthday in 2022 they asked listeners to nominate their favourite Western Australian songs. The Triffids’ Wide Open Road topped the survey.

The Triffids formed in Perth in 1978 and are remembered for their emotive music that includes much loved songs including Bury Me Deep in Love, Wide Open Road, Falling Over You and Too Hot To Move. The band released five albums of material between 1983 and 1989. Lead singer David McComb also fronted The Blackeyed Susans, and released a solo album, he died in 1989 aged 37.

Listen to Missy Higgins version of Wide Open Road.

