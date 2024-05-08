Head to the Flaming Galah Quiz Night and support Headspace

Fremantle’s fabulous The Flaming Galah are holding a Quiz Night to raise funds for mental health organisation Headspace.

The door will open from 6pm on Wednesday 15th May, and the questions will begin at 7pm. Gather your friends and put together a table.

Alongside the quiz there will also be a raffle with prizes donated from Emily Taylors, Strike Bowling, Holey Moley, Djura, Cos Baby, Frida’s Paint and Sip, Neighbourhood Sauna and more.

Head to The Flaming Galah Facebook page to get all the details.