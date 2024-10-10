Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

AGWA’s fabulous ART BALL returns for PrideFEST 2024

Culture

The Art Gallery of Western Australia’s iconic ART BALL is set to return this November.

Previously the annual event was a celebration of our state’s historic art gallery. In 2024, the gala spectacular is especially for us as part of November’s PrideFEST festivities.

- Advertisement -

All floors of the beloved brutalist building will be transformed into a hive of non-stop music, dance, art and extravagance.

The Huxleys – Image: Jo Duck

The line-up includes some incredibly exciting LGBTIQA+ talent. Brilliantly bizarre performance art duo The Huxleys will be heading back to the west coast, with UK cabaret superstar Le Gateau Chocolat also making a triumphant return to the southern hemisphere.

The AGWA Rooftop will also host a lineup of diverse international and local performers, celebrating the very best in entertainment and drag.

The AGWA Design Store will also make its debut as Queer HQ, transforming into an eclectic treasure trove of LGBTQIA+ design from at home and around the world.

Le Gateau Chocolat – Image: Eli Schmidt

Be sure to dress in your best, as the team will be on the lookout for the inaugural AGWA Glambassador 2024. Be loud, proud and glamorous!

Hosted by Channel 7’s Matt Tinney, this special PrideFEST event is sure to be a night to remember.

ART BALL takes over AGWA on Saturday 9 November. For tickets and more info, head to artgallery.wa.gov.au

Latest

Culture

Meet the queens of ‘Drag Race Down Under’ season four

0
Ten queens will battle it out in the fourth season of Drag Race Down Under with new host Michelle Visage.
Culture

Mashd N Kutcher enter new territory with ‘Across the Tracks’

0
Matt James from Mashd N Kutcher chats about their new music and forthcoming album.
Culture

Go see ‘The Seed’ the play that put Kate Mulvany on the map

0
It's Black Swan State Theatre Company's final production for 2024.
Culture

Bibliophile | Hidden truths are revealed in ‘The Fog’

0
Kate is accepted into a ten-day therapeutic writers’ retreat, but things quickly get intense as she delves into the past.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Meet the queens of ‘Drag Race Down Under’ season four

0
Ten queens will battle it out in the fourth season of Drag Race Down Under with new host Michelle Visage.
Culture

Mashd N Kutcher enter new territory with ‘Across the Tracks’

0
Matt James from Mashd N Kutcher chats about their new music and forthcoming album.
Culture

Go see ‘The Seed’ the play that put Kate Mulvany on the map

0
It's Black Swan State Theatre Company's final production for 2024.
Culture

Bibliophile | Hidden truths are revealed in ‘The Fog’

0
Kate is accepted into a ten-day therapeutic writers’ retreat, but things quickly get intense as she delves into the past.
History

On This Gay Day | Actor and director Amanda Bearse came out

0
Long before Ellen came out, Amanda Bearse took a stand.

Meet the queens of ‘Drag Race Down Under’ season four

OUTinPerth -
Ten queens will battle it out in the fourth season of Drag Race Down Under with new host Michelle Visage.
Read more

Mashd N Kutcher enter new territory with ‘Across the Tracks’

Graeme Watson -
Matt James from Mashd N Kutcher chats about their new music and forthcoming album.
Read more

Go see ‘The Seed’ the play that put Kate Mulvany on the map

OUTinPerth -
It's Black Swan State Theatre Company's final production for 2024.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture