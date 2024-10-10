AGWA’s fabulous ART BALL returns for PrideFEST 2024

The Art Gallery of Western Australia’s iconic ART BALL is set to return this November.

Previously the annual event was a celebration of our state’s historic art gallery. In 2024, the gala spectacular is especially for us as part of November’s PrideFEST festivities.

All floors of the beloved brutalist building will be transformed into a hive of non-stop music, dance, art and extravagance.

The Huxleys – Image: Jo Duck

The line-up includes some incredibly exciting LGBTIQA+ talent. Brilliantly bizarre performance art duo The Huxleys will be heading back to the west coast, with UK cabaret superstar Le Gateau Chocolat also making a triumphant return to the southern hemisphere.

The AGWA Rooftop will also host a lineup of diverse international and local performers, celebrating the very best in entertainment and drag.

The AGWA Design Store will also make its debut as Queer HQ, transforming into an eclectic treasure trove of LGBTQIA+ design from at home and around the world.

Le Gateau Chocolat – Image: Eli Schmidt

Be sure to dress in your best, as the team will be on the lookout for the inaugural AGWA Glambassador 2024. Be loud, proud and glamorous!

Hosted by Channel 7’s Matt Tinney, this special PrideFEST event is sure to be a night to remember.

ART BALL takes over AGWA on Saturday 9 November. For tickets and more info, head to artgallery.wa.gov.au