Alan Cumming is not acting his age on Australian tour this June & July

Frontier Touring and More Talent are thrilled to announce the return of Olivier and Tony Award-winning Scottish/American actor, author and cabaret icon Alan Cumming. The Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee brings his stunning new production Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age to audiences in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast and Perth this coming June/July 2021.

Call him a renaissance man, provocateur, a bon vivant – Alan Cumming is a storyteller par excellence. Last in Australia in 2017 for a sold-out run, Alan returns with his latest creation: a joyful, mischievous cabaret production titled Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age.

The show will make its debut closing this year’s Adelaide Cabaret Festival, of which Alan has been honoured with being named the 2021 Artistic Director. Alan will then take his remarkable, mischievous stage show to audiences in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast and here to Perth on Friday 9th July.

Alan’s diverse career has seen him perform in concert halls across the globe, including the Sydney Opera House, the London Palladium, the Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall.

On the screen and on stage he’s played God, the Devil, Hitler, the Pope, a teleporting superhero, Hamlet, all the parts in Macbeth, Dionysus, a Smurf (twice), the MC in Cabaret (thrice), a James Bond baddie – and political spinmeister Eli Gold on seven seasons of TV’s The Good Wife, for which he received multiple Golden Globe, Emmy and SAG nominations.

He has also appeared on Sesame Street, Dora the Explorer, topless in Playgirl and naked on the cover of his second album.

With over 40 awards for his humanitarianism and social activism – including an OBE (Officer of the British Empire) from the Queen for his contributions to the Arts and LGBTQIA+ equality – Alan Cumming has made back-to-back films with Stanley Kubrick (Eyes Wide Shut) and the Spice Girls.

As an author, he’s published five books to date: Tommy’s Tale (2002), Not My Father’s Son: A Memoir (2014), You Gotta Get Bigger Dreams: My Life in Stories and Pictures (2016), and two children’s books: The Adventures of Honey & Leon (2017), and Honey & Leon Take the High Road (2019). His next memoir Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life will be published in October 2021. He’s also a regular contributor to media outlets such as The New York Times, Marie Claire, Newsweek and Harper’s Bazaar.

This will be a bewitching night of showbiz, tunes and life-affirming laughs, and a celebration of that that most communal of pastimes: aging! With his individual, distinctive joie de vivre, don’t miss your chance to spend a magical evening with Alan Cumming this June/July!

Tickets for Alan’s shows in those cities go sale Wednesday 19 May via frontiertouring.com/alancumming.

Catch Alan in Perth at Riverside Theatre on Friday 9th July.

Source: Media release, image: Joshua Going

